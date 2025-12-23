Perfect Holiday Gifts for This Year’s Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will next take to the ice this Saturday as they return home to face their longtime rivals, the Minnesota Wild. It is the perfect opportunity for the team to celebrate the holidays with their families while also keeping the focus on the ice. In the spirit of the season, we are taking a fun look at some of the Jets’ players and imagining what gifts they might receive, whether from Santa Claus or a loved one, that reflect the impact they have had on the team this year.

From breakout performances to leadership in the locker room, each gift tells a story about how these players have shaped the Jets’ season. With a mix of holiday cheer and hockey hustle, these presents celebrate the hard work, personality, and unforgettable moments that have made this year special for Winnipeg fans.

Gabe Vilardi & Morgan Barron - Beats Studio Pro

Both Barron and Vilardi are both enjoying career years for the Jets, making a major impact on the team’s offense. Barron, 27, has recorded seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 29 games, providing much-needed scoring for a Jets lineup that has struggled for timely goals. His shorthanded goal against the Colorado Avalanche, where he blew past elite defender Cale Makar for a hard-fought solo effort, is just one example of his determination and skill. He is on pace for 31 points this season, comfortably surpassing his previous career high of 21 points set during his first year with the Jets following the Andrew Copp trade.

Vilardi, 26, has also soared to new heights this season with 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 35 games, putting him on pace to break the 70-point mark for the first time in his career and surpassing last season’s career high of 61 points. Both players are showing they are hitting their stride and making a significant impact every night. A pair of Beats headphones would be the perfect gift for the duo, helping them tune out distractions and stay focused as they continue to push toward new personal milestones.

Adam Lowry - Carhartt Hoodie

Winnipeg’s captain is struggling offensively this season, recording just five points in 23 games, putting him on pace for the worst full season of his career. This comes as a surprise, given that Lowry is coming off another solid campaign with 34 or more points for the third straight season while also being one of the most reliable two-way centers in the league.

His dependability is similar to a Carhartt hoodie, built to endure the daily grind, never flashy, but always there when you need it. Lowry’s game has often gone underappreciated in the same way, quietly carrying the team night after night. Hopefully, he can channel that same blue-collar mindset, keep working at his game every day, and climb out of his early-season offensive slump.

Cole Perfetti - Nike Backpack

It has been a challenging season for Cole Perfetti, who returned from injury shortly after the year began and has gotten off to a slow start, recording seven points in 21 games. Many expected Perfetti to take another step forward after posting 50 points last season, especially with the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers and the opportunity for a larger offensive role.

So far, things have not gone Winnipeg’s or Perfetti’s way, but at just 23 years old, he remains a developing player with plenty of growth ahead. A new Nike backpack feels like a fitting gift, symbolizing the journey forward and the tools he can carry with him as he continues to learn, adjust, and work toward rediscovering the form he showed last season.

Connor Hellebuyck - Apple Watch

After going down with an injury midway through the early part of the season, Winnipeg and hockey fans were able to see firsthand just how much of an impact Connor Hellebuyck has on the Jets lineup. His absence was impossible to ignore, and it only added further credibility to his Hart Trophy win last season and his back to back Vezina Trophy honors.

The stretch without him reinforced what many already knew, that Hellebuyck is the true backbone of the team and the Jets go as he goes. With an Apple Watch, he can track every movement and set the pace with his relentless work ethic, continuing to lead by example while serving as the heart of the Jets both on and off the ice.

Kyle Connor - Nike Sneakers

The Jets’ early season MVP honors belong to both Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, with the duo each sitting at 43 points in 35 games and tied with 17 goals apiece. Throughout his career, Connor has been known as a pure shooting threat, a player who is always one release away from changing the outcome of a game.

That ability was on full display in Winnipeg’s recent comeback against the Utah Mammoth, when Connor powered the Jets back into contention with two clutch goals. A new pair of sneakers feels like a fitting gift for the Michigan native, as that explosive first step he gains in a race mirrors the quick, lethal shot that allows him to completely alter the course of a game in a single motion.

Jonathan Toews & Gustav Nyquist - TheraGun

Two of Winnipeg’s more underwhelming offseason additions have been veteran forwards Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist. The elder statesmen have combined for just three goals in 35 games this season, with Nyquist also missing some time due to injury. A brand new TheraGun feels like a fitting gift, with the hope that it can help both veterans keep their bodies in peak condition and work out some of the aches and kinks that have slowed them early on. If it does the trick, perhaps it can help them regain some form and look closer to their younger selves as the season moves along.

Mark Scheifele - Yeti Cooler

No matter the situation or circumstances, the Jets have shown time and time again that they can rely on Mark Scheifele. With 43 points this season, he has been a major driver of Winnipeg’s early success and spent stretches of the year among the league’s leading goal scorers.

His consistent play helps keep the team steady regardless of the conditions, and even during a recent losing skid, Scheifele has ensured the Jets continue to compete until the final whistle and remain within striking distance. Much like a Yeti cooler that keeps drinks hot or cold depending on the environment, Scheifele adapts to whatever the game demands and finds ways to keep Winnipeg in the fight.

