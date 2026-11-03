2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 8)

OHL Roundtable
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Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Nov 3, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league shapes up heading into the eighth weekend of action.
We're now into November, and the real meat of the OHL season is upon us. There's a rare Tuesday night encounter as the 2026 Memorial Cup winning Kitchener Rangers host the 2027 Memorial Cups hosts Guelph Storm at the Aud.
It's at a point now, where we know what pretty much every team is, who the contenders will be, and who may need to set up shop and try again next year. Things can always change, but at some point you are what your record says you are.
Here's a look at what the power rankings say these teams are heading into the eighth week of the campaign.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (12-3-0) (Prev. 1)
Another perfect weekend for the Storm, who continue to rack up the wins. Ryan Roobroeck was recognized for his fantastic October, as he's driving the bus offensively for this deep roster.
2: Flint Firebirds (11-3-1) (Prev. 2)
The Firebirds have absolutely proven themselves as legit contenders this year in a loaded Western conference. Now, what are their plans to put this roster over the top in the next couple of months?
3: London Knights (10-3-2) (Prev. 3)
No movement in the top three this week, as London completed a solid five-point weekend, with all three games going to OT. This team is imperfect, but super talented.
4: Sudbury Wolves (10-4-1) (Prev. 4)
The one team that beat the aforementioned Knights this past weekend. But, followed that up with a defeat to the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in an inter-league matchup.
5: Kingston Frontenacs (11-5-0) (Prev. 8)
Now 8-2-0 in their last 10, and winners of four straight. This veteran team is starting to figure things out, and topped a great weekend off with a 5-0 win over Brantford.
6: Brantford Bulldogs (11-5-1) (Prev. 5)
7: Soo Greyhounds (10-5-2) (Prev. 6)
Kept it really tight in losses to Guelph and London, after beating Saginaw. Not bad, all things considered.
8: Ottawa 67's (9-4-2) (Prev. 7)
Not the worst of weekends, but couldn't find a goal against Brantford. There are still times where it feels like this team isn't quite up to it against the biggest of the big dogs.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
9: Kitchener Rangers (8-5-3) (Prev. 10)
Just one game this weekend, an impressive 3-0 win over Flint.
10: Windsor Spitfires (8-5-3) (Prev. 13)
Continuing their really good form in the back half of October, with three straight shutouts (!!!), albeit not against the best of opponents. That doesn't really matter when you've gone 180+ minutes without conceding.
11: Erie Otters (8-6-2) (Prev. 11)
The Otters seem to be a perfectly average team, usually beating bad teams while usually losing to good teams.
12: Niagara IceDogs (7-6-2) (Prev. 12)
A pair of losses against teams below them in the table ruined some decent momentum.
13: Saginaw Spirit (6-7-3) (Prev. 9)
Off the ice, Nikita Klepov is back. We'll see what actually happens with that, and when and if he gets on the ice in Saginaw. On the ice, they've now lost sixth straight, with the worst of those being shut out by Barrie this weekend.
14: Oshawa Generals (6-6-5) (Prev. 15)
A record of 6-6-5 is just ridiculous. They stay in games, but lack the skill to win them past regulation.
Tier three: Pretenders
15: Peterborough Petes (8-9-0) (Prev. 17)
The Adam Novotny and Cooper Dennis duo is finding some offence. They just concede too many goals as a team.
16: North Bay Battalion (7-9-1) (Prev. 16)
Like Sudbury, fell victim to a Q team this weekend, as Val-d'Or and Philippe Veilleux won in North Bay. Otherwise, the Troops took London to OT and beat Niagara handily. Pretty positive weekend.
17: Owen Sound Attack (6-9-1) (Prev. 18)
An 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Windsor put an end to a three-game winning streak. Still, things are looking in the right direction overall.
18: Sarnia Sting (6-10-1) (Prev. 14)
The bottom has totally fallen out. 2-8-0 in their last 10, and lost three in regulation this weekend. Disappointing run for a team that was really looking to turn the page this year.
Tier Four: Rebuilders
19: Barrie Colts (3-10-3) (Prev. 20)
Out of dead last for the first time in a bit. A shutout win over Saginaw in arguably their best performance of the year was followed up by an OT loss to Flint, which is a totally respectable result, even if the shots were 41-15.
20: Brampton Steelheads (2-12-2) (Prev. 19)
Now four straight regulation losses, as they drop to the bottom of the standings. The planning was always for the future, and they'll need to start weaponizing their massive arsenal of draft capital soon.
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