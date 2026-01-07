Brampton Lands Former Second Round Pick Mason Roy To Bolster Young Defensive Core

There have been a ton of big trades over the last two weeks. It’s turned into a seller’s market. Teams are paying a high price, and if you’re an OHL GM who believes his team won’t contend for a championship this season, then you should be picking up the phone.

That’s exactly what Brampton Steelheads’ James Richmond did. Three of the four top scorers on Brampton have been dealt recently. Gabriel Chiarot was the first domino to fall, then Mason Zebeski and Parker Von Richter were dealt to Barrie.

If you’re a player looking for extra ice time, Brampton is the spot to be, and that’s where defenseman Mason Roy is headed.

The 2008-born blueliner has been acquired by the Steelheads in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick (Sarnia) and a 2027 10th-round pick.

Roy played five games last season for the Owen Sound Attack. He played out the majority of his 2024-25 campaign in the OJHL for the Burlington Cougars. He was one of the first players with an NCAA commitment to sign in the OHL after the rule change came into effect. Roy is committed to Providence College, where he is scheduled to make the jump in 2027.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound defender from Campbellville, Ontario, has only appeared in 17 games for the Attack this season. Dale DeGray brought in Americans Lenny Greenberg and John Alex Banks, also trading for OHL veteran Noah Roberts. Becoming a regular in Owen Sound’s defense lineup had its qualms from the start of the season for Roy.

While James Richmond has spent the last week liquidating his veteran core for a haul of draft assets, the acquisition of Mason Roy proves the Steelheads are still looking to build a foundation for the future.

By prying the 2008-born defender away from a crowded Owen Sound blueline, Brampton has secured a mobile, 6-foot-2 presence. With the Steelheads' defensive corps in a state of flux following the loss of Parker Von Richter, the season-ending suspension of Luke Dragusica, Roy is stepping into a situation where top-four minutes aren't just a possibility — they are a necessity.

