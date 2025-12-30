Vancouver Canucks Prospect Dealt In OHL Blockbluster: Kitchener Empties The Cupboard For Steelheads Forward

The Brampton Steelheads have initiated their rebuild, as they were expected to heading into the 2025-26 season. Last season was their opportunity to make a run for an OHL title with Porter Martone, Carson Rehkopf, Luke Misa, and Jack Ivankovic at their disposal. With all four of those star players departing the team, it was inevitable that Head Coach and GM James Richmond would be open to selling off some of his star players.

Monday evening, the Steelheads announced that they have traded away the team’s leading scorer, Gabriel Chiarot, to the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for a bucket load of draft picks.

Below are the full trade details:

Kitchener Rangers Receive:

RW, Gabriel Chiarot (2006) - 31GP, 15G, 10A, 25PTS

Brampton Steelheads Receive:

2027 2nd round pick (BRAM)

2028 2nd round pick

2028 3rd round pick

2029 3rd round pick

2028 4th round pick

2027 5th round pick

2029 8th round pick

2026 10th round pick

Rights to Adam Valentini

Chiarot, a Vancouver Canucks prospect, leads the Steelheads in goals (15) and points (25) on his way out. He’s a forward who Richmond utilizes in all facets of the game: penalty kill, power play, and defending a one-goal lead late.

“We want to thank Gabe and his family for being great Steelheads over his years with us. He’s been a good teammate and easy to coach. Gabe’s work ethic and belief in the process has really paid off for him. This is a tough decision for our hockey club to make, but we believe it is the right one for both Gabe and the hockey club. We want to wish Cherry the very best moving forward and hope to see him in the NHL one day,” said Richmond.

But just like the Niagara IceDogs did with Kevin He the other day, when you have the opportunity to restock the draft cupboards and acquire eight draft picks, you do it.

Chiarot signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks in September, and having a 2006 birthdate, he may be moving on to the professional level next season. But Kitchener Rangers GM Mike McKenzie is excited about adding the Hamilton, Ontario, native.

“We are excited to add Gabriel to our group. He is a player we have coveted for a while and think he is the perfect fit for what our team needs. He plays a fast, fearless, and tenacious game. He will add a different element to our forward group that we feel we need to have success, especially in the playoffs,” said McKenzie.

A funny aspect of this trade is Brampton reacquiring the rights to Adam Valentini, who they originally drafted 13th overall in 2024. Because Valentini had an NCAA commitment to the University of Michigan and signed to play in the USHL for the Chicago Steel, the Steelheads traded away his rights to Kitchener back in September 2024.

It appeared that Valentini was headed to the OHL to play out his NHL draft season with the Rangers after he signed with the club on June 6, 2025. However, two months later and one month away from training camp, Valentini chose to revoke his commitment with Kitchener and indeed go play for the Michigan Wolverines.

It would be shocking if Valentini leaves the University of Michigan to come play for Brampton, as he has an impressive freshman campaign going on as a 17-year-old.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kevin He Headed To Flint As Firebirds Go ‘All-In’ For OHL Title

Flint empties the draft cupboards for Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He, going all-in for an OHL Championship. A massive OHL deal unfolds weeks away from the trade deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Tyler Hopkins Traded To 2027 Memorial Cup Hosts Guelph Storm

Guelph builds for 2027, acquiring forward Tyler Hopkins. The Storm secures a 200-foot center with a winning pedigree.

London Knights & Sarnia Sting Swap Former First-Rounders In 1-For-1 Deal

London acquires character forward Ryan Brown, while Sarnia lands promising Logan Hawery in a one-for-one OHL trade featuring a couple of former first-rounders.