Brantford Bulldogs Acquire Rights To USNTDP Star Abe Barnett; Set To Join Bulldogs Before University Of Michigan

Brantford Bulldogs’ GM Spencer Hyman has been focused on bolstering his roster in hopes of lifting the J. Ross Robertson trophy above his head at the end of the season. However, he’s also looking towards the future, and his trade with the Ottawa 67’s on deadline day displays that.

With under 30 minutes until the OHL’s 12 pm trade deadline on Friday, the Bulldogs announced that they had acquired the rights to American defenseman Abe Barnett from the 67’s in exchange for a 2026 third-round (London) draft pick.

Barnett, 17, is the younger brother of Edmonton Oilers fifth-rounder from 2025, Asher Barnett, who recently played for Team USA at the World Junior Championship. Like his older brother, Abe has developed his game under the United States National Team Development Program and is committed to joining his brother at the University of Michigan.

However, Barnett will make a pit stop in the OHL before heading to the NCAA.

Spencer Hyman confirmed over the phone that the 6-foot-1, 198-pound left-shot defenseman will join the Brantford Bulldogs for the 2026-27 season.

“Abe Barnett is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2008 age group. He’s an elite, smooth-skating, two-way defenseman who impacts the game in every situation. Abe is committed to the University of Michigan, and his ability, character, and overall game speak to the level of player he is and the path he’s on. We could not be more excited to acquire his rights,” said Hyman.

The Bulldogs’ blueline will have some gaps to fill after this season. Zackary Sandhu is in his final season as an overager, while three players born in 2006 — Ben Danford, Adam Jiricek, and Owen Protz — may all begin their professional careers next season. Protz, however, is still without an NHL contract and could potentially return for another overage season.

By acquiring Barnett, the Bulldogs gain a rearguard who can slot into their top four next year, giving them depth to remain competitive past this season.

