Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kieron Walton: The Game-Breaker The Peterborough Petes Needed

Throughout the flurry of trades leading up to Friday’s trade deadline in the OHL, we talked about the “Big Four” in the Western Conference: Kitchener, Windsor, Sault Ste. Marie, and Flint. In the East, it’s about the “Big Three,” Brantford, Ottawa, and Barrie. The Peterborough Petes didn’t want teams to forget about them as contenders, as they made the big splash on deadline day.

The No. 1 player on the trade market was Sudbury Wolves forward Kieron Walton. The Wolves are battling for the draft lottery this year, and with Walton second in league scoring, the attention he garnered would be plentiful. Peterborough stepped up, acquiring a top-five forward in the OHL for a rather low price.

Below are the full trade details:

Peterborough Petes Receive:

LW, Kieron Walton (2006) - 33GP, 24G, 28A, 52PTS

2026 7th round pick (FLNT)

Sudbury Wolves Receive:

LHD, Genc Ula (2008) - 38GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS

2029 2nd round pick

2026 3rd round pick (BRAM)

2027 3rd round pick (BFD)

2029 3rd round pick (OSH)

2027 5th round pick

In return for the Winnipeg Jets prospect, the Wolves receive a young, physical defenseman in Genc Ula, who is draft-eligible for the NHL in 2027, five draft picks, which are highlighted by three third-rounders. However, compared to other deals, this is an underwhelming return for a top-five scorer in the league.

Gabriel Chiarot got Brampton two seconds and two thirds. Jacob Battaglia got Kingston the same. Both players were born in 2006 and have NHL contracts, meaning this is likely their final season in the OHL, just like Walton. Sudbury has to be a bit disappointed they couldn’t get two second-round picks in this deal.

Peterborough had second-round picks to dish out, but maybe there wasn’t a large bidding war for Walton’s services as everyone expected.

Alas, for the Petes, they come away in this deal, not only securing a premier top-line winger, but also doing so without sacrificing one of their top ‘09s in Matthew Perreault, Gerry DiCunzolo, and Kieran Raynor. Peterborough’s depth on forward has been a talking point this season, but they were missing a game-breaker. Walton gives them that element for the playoffs.

Peterborough most likely finishes in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and will face off against either North Bay or Niagara in the first round. Unfortunately for them, they play in the same division as Brantford and Ottawa. Catching them in points seems unlikely.

You can argue whether the Petes have a strong enough defense core to take down one of the “Big Three,” but even with the subtraction of Ula, this team has a lot of sandpaper, grit, and attitude on their blueline.

