London Knights Stockpile More Picks As Julian Brown Heads To Owen Sound

Shortly after the Owen Sound Attack traded away their captain, David Bedkowski, to the Ottawa 67’s, GM Dale DeGray picked up his phone and called up London Knights GM Mark Hunter to acquire 2006-born blueliner Julian Brown. Despite trading away their physically abrasive captain, clearly, DeGray didn’t want to become a softer team to play against down the stretch.

Below are the full trade details:

Owen Sound Attack Receive:

LHD, Julian Brown (2006) - 36GP, 1G, 6A, 7PTS

London Knights Receive:

Rights to LHD, Jacob Vandeven (2008) - 31GP, 7G, 14A, 21PTS (GOHL)

2028 3rd round pick (SOO)

2029 3rd round pick

“Bringing in Julian was a very easy decision after moving David Bedkowski to Ottawa. I think, on a very easy first glance, you will see similarities in both players. They both play a similar game, being bigger-bodied puck-moving defenders that have an aggressive side. Julian is one of those players that everyone knows when he is on the ice and to keep their heads up,” said DeGray.

The Knights signed Brown as a free agent during the summer after one season in the BCHL. This is a great example of asset management for the London team. Similar to their previous trade involving forward Ben Wilmott, who was also signed as a free agent, the Knights managed to bring in a quality everyday OHL player in the 6-foot-4 defenseman, and then traded him at the deadline for two high draft picks.

Brown will be familiar with a few names on Owen Sound’s blueline. He would’ve played against John Alex Banks and Lenny Greenberg in the BCHL last season.

Along with the two third-round picks, London secured an intriguing 6-foot-6 defense prospect in Jacob Vandeven.

Vandeven, 17, was drafted 89th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The towering blueliner has spent the last two seasons developing in the GOHL, playing for the St. Thomas Stars and Komoka Kings, where the Knights brass would’ve had plenty of scouting on him with prospects featured on both organizations.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Ottawa 67's Beef Up Blueline With Buffalo Sabres Prospect David Bedkowski; Also Dealt Away Former First-Rounder Nathan Amidovski

Ottawa fortifies defense with Sabres prospect Bedkowski, simultaneously moving former first-rounder Amidovski for a draft haul.

London Knights Re-Acquire Rights To Boston Bruins Prospect In Ben Wilmott Trade With Barrie

Knights snag Boston Bruins prospect William Moore's rights while shipping top scorer Ben Wilmott to Barrie.

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kieron Walton: The Game-Breaker The Peterborough Petes Needed

Peterborough secures top-five OHL scorer Kieron Walton in a trade on deadline day that shakes up the East.