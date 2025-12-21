Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Commits To NCAA University Of St. Thomas

The Erie Otters have been without their star shutdown defenseman, Ty Henry, all season. He suffered a scary ankle injury during the Chicago Blackhawks’ rookie camp in early September, which has kept him out for the last three months.

But it’s December, and the season of receiving gifts, and the Blackhawks prospect, despite having not played a game all season, has received a scholarship from the University of St. Thomas.

Henry, 19, is the son of former CFL player Andrew Henry. As you may expect a son of a former football player, Ty’s defensive game has a lot of physicality to it. He’s quick to close his man out on the boards and separate his man from the puck. He’s also more than willing to mix it up after the whistles and stand up for his teammates.

Now, Henry also boasts great size (6-foot-4, 209 pounds) and NHL-calibre skating. He’s not slow by any means. His footwork keeps him in plays instead of having to catch up to them.

A native of Montreal, has travelled quite a bit throughout his hockey career. He played minor hockey in Montreal, moved to the competitive Bishop Kearney Selects program during the 2020-21 season, and then joined the Toronto Red Wings of the GTHL for his OHL draft season.

The Chicago Blackhawks originally had until Jun. 1, 2026 to sign Henry or else they would lose his rights. However, with him heading over to the NCAA, the new rules allow Chicago to hang onto his rights until he is 22 years old.

St. Thomas doesn’t have any former OHLers on their roster this season, but London Knights forward Kaeden Hawkins is expected to join Henry in St. Thomas for next season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Another OHLer Commits To Notre Dame; Kingston Defenseman Andre Mondoux The Latest

Kingston Frontenacs defenseman Andre Mondoux announces his commitment to the University of Notre Dame, ready to take on the NCAA following the completion of his OHL career.

Meet The "Dream Killers": Kashawn Aitcheson Sets A Bold Tone For Canada’s World Junior Run

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson is relishing the opportunity to be the enemy and provide an upset in enemy territory this holiday season, claiming the name of "Dream Killers" for Canada.

Canada Cuts: Jake O'Brien & Marek Vanacker Cut From Canada's 2026 WJC Roster, Will They Regret It?

Canada has cut Brantford Bulldogs star forwards Marek Vanacker and Jake O'Brien from their 2026 World Junior Championship roster.