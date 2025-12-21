Another OHLer Commits To Notre Dame; Kingston Defenseman Andre Mondoux The Latest

Kingston Frontenacs defenseman Andre Mondoux has been a steadying presence on the blueline for his team. After developing for two years in the OJHL with the Pickering Panthers, the 6-foot-4 defender has become a mainstay in Kingston’s lineup this season.

Mondoux is one of the latest OHL players to announce an NCAA commitment. He took to his personal Instagram to announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish, committing to the University of Notre Dame.

NHL scouts have started to take notice of the young man’s play. NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) gave Mondoux a “W” grade in their preliminary rankings for the 2026 NHL draft. He’s a re-entry into the draft after going unselected last season in his first year of eligibility. With the NHL valuing size on the backend far more than they did in recent draft years, it’s understandable why scouts are interested in the smooth-skating 6-foot-4 blueliner.

Mondoux never put up the gaudy numbers during his time in the OJHL. But his game isn’t built on his production. His game is built on his skating to break up plays defensively, along with his long reach, and make efficient, smart passes on the breakout. He’s a reliable player who makes a lot of sound decisions with the puck.

NHLCS views him as a potential late 6th-7th round pick, which is understandable since he doesn’t have a standout attribute. However, with his skating base and size, he’s a reasonable prospect to take a late-round swing at.

Notre Dame has been active in their OHL player recruitment. Mondoux joins OHLers Beckham Edwards, George Komadoski, Patrick Quinlan, Cameron Aucoin, Eric Frossard, and recently committed Cole Zurawski.

The Fighting Irish already have former OHL players Caeden Carlisle, Cole Brown, and Pano Fimis on the squad this season.

Latest OHL News:

Meet The "Dream Killers": Kashawn Aitcheson Sets A Bold Tone For Canada’s World Junior Run

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson is relishing the opportunity to be the enemy and provide an upset in enemy territory this holiday season, claiming the name of "Dream Killers" for Canada.

Brady Martin Leads Canada To Pre-Tournament Win Over Sweden, Showcasing His Importance In The Lineup

Canada defeated Sweden 2-1 in their first pre-tournament game as they prepare for the 2026 World Juniors, and Brady Martin was the star.

Out For Redemption: Two OHL Forwards Out To Prove NHL Teams Wrong After Rights Expired

Overage OHL forwards Cooper Foster and Brad Gardiner are out for redemption after their signing rights expired with their respective NHL teams.