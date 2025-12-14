Finland World Juniors Training Camp Roster Features Three OHL Players

Finland has announced its pre-tournament roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Their training camp for the event is set to begin next week, when the teams travel to Minnesota early next week before finalizing their roster for their Boxing Day showdown against Denmark.

Finland’s preliminary roster features three OHL players: Emil Hemming, Jasper Kuhta, and Onni Kalto. All three are 2006-born, meaning this is their last year of eligibility to play at this tournament. For Hemming, it would be his third World Junior appearance, while Kuhta and Kalto will have to fight and earn their spot on the roster.

We recently wrote a story on Hemming and how he has been an offensive play driver for the Barrie Colts this season. The Dallas Stars’ 2024 first-rounder scored his eighth of the season in Barrie’s 2-1 win over Niagara Saturday night, increasing his season output to eight goals and 28 points in 17 games.

His Barrie teammate, Cole Beaudoin, was featured on Canada’s top line on Day 1 of practice. It’s reasonable to expect that Hemming will also be slotted onto Finland’s top line.

Jasper Kuhta has been an excellent addition to the Ottawa 67’s lineup. They stole him in the second round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. He has become a player that Head Coach Dave Cameron can use in any situation.

The OHL recently announced their rosters for the 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game. Kuhta was not one of the three overage players who were named to either roster. Considering his season, 16 goals, 29 points in 31 games, the Finnish forward deserved to be on Team East.

Kuhta has never played for Finland at a IIHF-sanctioned event, or the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Oshawa Generals’ forward Onni Kalto is in a similar boat as his countryman Kuhta. He, too, has never represented Finland in the above tournaments. And like Kuhta, he boasts a strong frame at 6-foot-2, 187 pounds.

It hasn’t been a glamorous season for the Helsinki, Finland, native. He’s recorded five goals and four assists for nine points in 30 games and is a -19. That plus/minus rating should be taken with a bit of a grain of salt, considering the Generals are one of the worst teams in the OHL this season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Placeholder Or Power Move? Cole Beaudoin Centering Canada's 2026 WJC Top Line; Could It Work?

Cole Beaudoin centered Canada's top line on Day 1 of practice. Is this a line that could work or a placeholder for Michael Misa?

OHL Top Goal Scorer Marek Vanacker Added To Canada's World Juniors Roster

After being left off Canada's initial roster, Brantford Bulldogs forward Marek Vanacker has been added to their 2026 World Juniors training camp roster.

Dallas Stars Top Prospect Looking Dominant Before 2026 World Juniors

The Barrie Colts are red-hot coming into the holiday season. Captain Cole Beaudoin has been the leader, but his linemate's contributions can't be ignored.