Placeholder Or Power Move? Cole Beaudoin Centering Canada's 2026 WJC Top Line; Could It Work?

Team Canada’s World Juniors training camp got underway today in Niagara Falls. It was a high-energy first practice for Dale Hunter’s team, which continued beyond their 1 pm end time. We got our first look at what kind of lines Canada will start camp out with, and an OHL star found himself on the top line.

Before practice got officially underway at 11 am EST, Canada forwards Gavin McKenna, Porter Martone, and Cole Beaudoin were out on the ice early to warm up the goaltenders, and those three formed what appears to be Canada’s first line.

Now, it is important to note that Michael Misa is not at camp as he rehabs from an injury in San Jose. It is very likely that Beaudoin is just a placeholder on that line. However, could it make sense to have two of Canada’s top offensive players between the Barrie Colts captain?

Well, all three are returnee members from last year’s team, which suffered another devastating fifth-place finish in the quarterfinals. So, there’s a bit of familiarity with one another, even though they didn’t play on a line together last year. He also played with them at the 2024 Men’s U18 IIHF World Championship, where Canada won gold.

Beaudoin has previous experience with McKenna and Martone, so he knows what to expect from them and how they play.

Does it make sense, though?

Back at the 2024 NHL Draft Combine, Beaudoin said he likes to model his game after Columbus Blue Jackets’ captain Boone Jenner. Why I bring that up is because it gave an immediate sense that he knew where his strengths were as a player already. Last year in the tournament, Beaudoin played in a depth, checking role for Head Coach Dave Cameron. He thrives when he’s tasked to play against the opposing team’s top lines and grind them out of the game.

Naturally, you’d envision Beaudoin playing on a line that could be their so-called “checking” line, maybe alongside two OHLers, Sam O’Reilly and Brady Martin. And in a tournament where your stars will carry you to the medal round, it also makes sense that Canada may want to load up a top line of star-caliber skill in McKenna, Martone, and Misa. Beaudoin was also taking first-team reps on the penalty kill, signaling that he will have an important defensive role for this team.

Utah Mammoth's First-Round Pick Having Explosive Offensive Start

Utah Mammoth's 2024 first-rounder, Cole Beaudoin, is producing at the highest point-per-game clip of his OHL career

Could Beaudoin work on that top line?

There is part of me, though, that thinks Beaudoin on that line could potentially work. As talented and skilled players McKenna and Martone are, they aren’t known for their defensive play. If there’s any worry about how they fare defensively, then it makes sense to put a sound 200-foot center like Beaudoin in between them.

We can also look at it from a role perspective. Beaudoin will do the grunt work in both the offensive and defensive zones. He’s going to use his hulking size to win puck battles and then move the puck to his talented linemates. Beaudoin’s role on that line would be to play positionally sound and get the puck to McKenna and Martone. By using his physically imposing playstyle, Beaudoin can check his opponents out of the play, opening time and space for his two star linemates.

Keep in mind that Beaudoin is having a breakout offensive season and was on pace for a 100-point season (probably won’t now since he’s attending the World Juniors). His offensive confidence has never been higher.

So, even though it is likely that Beaudoin is just a placeholder for the 2025 second-overall pick Michael Misa, it’s not unfathomable to think he doesn’t fit there.

