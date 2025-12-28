London Knights & Sarnia Sting Swap Former First-Rounders In 1-For-1 Deal

The flurry of trades on Dec. 28 in the OHL began with a one-for-one exchange between the London Knights and Sarnia Sting. Both teams traded former first-round draft picks, who are also eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Knights acquire third-year forward Ryan Brown in exchange for second-year forward Logan Hawery.

Brown was picked 17th overall by Sarnia in the 2023 draft. It’s been a struggle third season for the York Simcoe Express alumni, having recorded only six goals and 23 points in 34 games. He’s on pace to barely surpass his production from last season and needs to start showing off a lot more offensive skills if he wants to hear his name called in the summer.

The 2007-born forward plays a style that the coaching staff in London will love. He’s been a leader for the young rebuilding Sting, plays with lots of energy and tenacity without the puck, and gives them a utility player who can be used on the penalty kill. The offense has not blossomed as mentioned, but you can always count on the London Knights to unlock a player’s potential.

Hawery was selected 20th overall by London in the 2024 draft. On the same day, his minor hockey teammate from the Barrie Colts, Alex McLean, was traded to Kingston as part of a package deal that sent Maple Leafs prospect Tyler Hopkins to the Guelph Storm.

After spending half the season in London as a 16-year-old last season, recording nine goals in 33 games, the Knights were hoping that Hawery would take a step forward and become an impactful top-nine player for them. That hasn’t exactly happened. He has three goals and 10 points in 34 games, struggling with consistency.

However, Sarnia's GM Dylan Seca is enthusiastic about adding the former first-round pick.

“He’s an exciting player who is highly regarded by our staff. We believe he has the ability to be a point-producing forward at this level. He just needs time and opportunity, and we’re confident we can provide that here,” said Seca.

