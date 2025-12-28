Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Tyler Hopkins Traded To 2027 Memorial Cup Hosts Guelph Storm

The OHL holiday trade freeze has been lifted, and several teams have already made moves as we swiftly approach the trade deadline.

Guelph won the vote to host the 2027 Memorial Cup. GM George Burnett is already making plans to have a competitive roster at that event, as he has acquired 2007-born Kingston Frontenacs forward Tyler Hopkins.

Below are the full trade details:

Guelph Storm Receive:

C, Tyler Hopkins (2007) - 29GP, 12G, 13A, 25PTS

Kingston Frontenacs Receive:

C, Alex McLean (2008) - 30GP, 7G, 14A, 21PTS

*2027 2nd round pick (KIT)

2026 3rd round pick (SAG)

2027 5th round pick (NB)

2029 7th round pick

*conditional draft pick

Hopkins, 18, is a former top-five draft pick. He was picked fourth overall by Kingston in 2023 after captaining the Halton Hurricanes in his draft year, playing alongside Matthew Schaefer. He has developed into a strong 200-foot OHL centerman, featuring a winning pedigree with Canada at the international level.

The Campbellville, Ontario, native has represented Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and the U18 World Championship. While playing in an important depth role, Hopkins achieved a gold medal in all three of those tournaments.

“Tyler has established himself as an experienced leader; he plays the game at a very high pace and excels in all three zones,” said George Burnett. “We are excited to welcome Tyler and his family to the Storm organization.”

Hopkins was drafted by his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, 86th overall in the third round of the 2025 draft. He’s been nearly a point-per-game player through 29 games for the Frontenacs, missing a handful of games due to injury. He’ll be familiar with Storm Head Coach Cory Stillman’s system, having played for him at the 2025 U18 World Championship.

“I am super excited to be part of the Storm and for the opportunity that is in front of this group,” said Hopkins. “I am looking forward to helping build something special here.”

Kingston recognized an opportunity to recoup the draft cupboards, having been buyers for the past two seasons. In return for one of the team’s top players, the Frontenacs get another former first-rounder in forward Alex McLean.

“Alex is a young, talented player with great offensive ability,” said GM Kory Cooper. “He has a high hockey IQ and shows great compete during every shift. He will fit in nicely with our team culture and structure.”

McLean, 17, was picked ninth overall by Guelph in 2024. He had a solid rookie campaign, scoring 10 goals and 23 points in 61 games last season, while also winning a silver medal at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Kingston GM Kory Cooper noted the ever-changing landscape in junior hockey. “With the hockey landscape changing in the last year, players have more options than ever when it comes to the direction of their careers. Hopkins is no different,” said Cooper.

Hopkins does not have an NHL contract with the Maple Leafs and could opt to go to the NCAA to further his development if he feels warranted. But an opportunity to play in the Memorial Cup tournament will entice the Maple Leafs prospect to stay in the OHL with Guelph.

