Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kevin He Headed To Flint As Firebirds Go ‘All-In’ For OHL Title

The Niagara IceDogs and Flint Firebirds made one of the biggest trades in the OHL this season. Flint empties the draft cupboard to exchange Winnipeg Jets prospect and IceDogs captain Kevin He.

Below are the full trade details:

Flint Firebirds Receive:

LW, Kevin He (2006) - 28GP, 14G, 17A, 31PTS

RHD, Darcy Dewachter (2007) - Acquired his rights

2029 2nd round pick

2026 4th round pick (BFD)

Niagara IceDogs Receive:

LW, Chase Hull (2007) - 30GP, 8G, 5A, 13PTS

2026 2nd round pick (SOO)

2026 2nd round pick (PBO)

2027 3rd round pick (OS)

2028 3rd round pick (PBO)

2029 3rd round pick

2028 4th round pick (KGN)

2027 6th round pick

Sitting in first place of the Western Conference coming out of the holiday break, the Firebirds go all in, dealing away two second-round picks and three third-round picks. Led by New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall, Flint have their sights set on an OHL title. The Plymouth Whalers relocated to Flint in 2015. The farthest the Firebirds have gotten in the playoffs was the Western Conference Finals in 2022. The Whalers won the OHL Championship back in 2007.

He is in his fourth and final OHL season. He’s put up 102 goals and 193 points in 220 regular season games. It’s quite the return for Niagara, considering He will graduate to the professional ranks next season. Flint gets the speedy, skilled winger for their OHL Championship aspirations, but what a difference in the price they had paid for He compared to what Brantford paid to acquire Jett Luchanko.

The Bulldogs traded away two second-round picks as well, but only one third and one fifth-rounder. They did acquire 2008-born forward Layne Gallacher, who will arguably become a more impactful OHL player than Chase Hull, but still, there is a staunch difference in returns.

Flint also acquired the rights to Darcy Dewachter. The 2007-born defenseman has played 43 OHL games over the last two seasons and has spent his entire time in the OHL this year as a healthy scratch for Niagara. He’s been playing in the OJHL for the Niagara Falls Canucks as of late, recording one goal and three points in 11 games.

For the IceDogs, they are getting a versatile forward who came over from the BCHL in Chase Hull. The Ottawa, Ontario, native was considered a top prospect in his OHL draft year, but he fell to Flint in the fourth round due to rumors that he wanted to go the NCAA development route.

He’s a strong skater with a powerful release who can be used up and down the lineup, either at the center or left wing position. His puck skills are underrated, and playing with some of the highly-skilled Niagara forwards could unlock them.

