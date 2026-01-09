Ottawa 67's Beef Up Blueline With Buffalo Sabres Prospect David Bedkowski; Also Dealt Away Former First-Rounder Nathan Amidovski

To keep up with the powerhouse Brantford Bulldogs, the Ottawa 67’s made a couple of moves on Thursday, one to add assets for possibly a big splash before the clock strikes 12 pm Friday, and one that makes their blueline bigger, stronger, and more formidable to battle against come playoffs.

The first transaction 67’s GM Jan Egert made was trading former first-round, 11th overall pick, Nathan Amidovski to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for six draft picks. Below are the full trade details.

Brampton Steelheads Receive:

LW, Nathan Amidovski (2008) - 34GP, 8G, 14A, 22PTS

Ottawa 67’s Receive:

2026 2nd round pick (WSR)

2027 2nd round pick (BAR)

2027 3rd round pick (OTT)

2028 3rd round pick (OS)

2029 4th round pick (PBO)

2027 6th round pick

Younger brother of Minnesota Wild prospect and North Bay Battalion forward Lirim Amidovski, he’s had a solid season in Ottawa, playing in a depth role. Nathan does have an NCAA commitment to the University of Connecticut, but he will provide a much-needed offensive boost to a Brampton Steelheads organization that has sold off all of their top players at this year’s trade deadline.

That was Egert acquiring assets to keep dealing, and he dealt with the Owen Sound Attack, announcing the acquisition of their captain and Buffalo Sabres prospect, David Bedkowski.

Below are the full trade details:

Ottawa 67’s Receive:

RHD, David Bedkowksi (2006) - 38GP, 2G, 15A, 17PTS

Owen Sound Attack Receive:

2027 2nd round pick (SOO)

2027 3rd round pick (KIT)

2028 3rd round pick

2029 4th round pick

2026 7th round pick

The Brantford Bulldogs’ depth up front on forward cannot be understated. They are legitimately the frontrunners for the OHL championship this season with the arsenal they possess. How do you put a lid on all that firepower? One strategy is to physically challenge their star players, pushing them out of the game and potentially disrupting their performance.

That’s why Egert went out and acquired the 6-foot-6, 220-pound right-shot defender.

“David is a unique player in our league. His range, mobility, strength, and physicality make him an uncomfortable opponent to play against,” said Egert.

Bedkowski has also completed the song and dance of a lengthy playoff run. He was a member of the Oshawa Generals during their run to the finals in 2024. Although he played merely a depth role for the team, he gained valuable experience that he can transfer over to hopefully another deep run with the 67’s.

As we analyze the two deals, you’ll notice that Ottawa didn’t deal away any of the picks they received for Amidovski. So, that trade with Brampton wasn’t done, so they had the assets to acquire Bedkowski.

There’s another play on the way, and one of the league’s top scorers, Kieron Walton, is still out there available.

The OHL draft pick database, operated by @GeneralsUpdates on X, shows that the 67’s have a total of six second-round draft picks in the next three years. They have the assets to outbid anyone for Walton, but there’s a rumor that the Winnipeg Jets prospect has been acquired by the Peterborough Petes.

As of now, nothing official has been announced regarding Walton, so we will have to wait and see what happens before the 12 PM EST trade deadline.

