Nine Ex-OHLers Named To Canada's Men's Olympic Roster

As Canada’s National World Junior team gets set to face off against Finland later on New Year’s Eve for first place in Group B, Hockey Canada announced their Men’s Olympic Team roster for the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics.

Canada is sticking with mostly the same roster that won the 4 Nations Face-Off. Five players from that roster won’t be returning: Sam Bennett, Travis Konecny, Seth Jarvis, Adin Hill, and Samuel Montembeault.

The biggest surprise is the reigning Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, not returning to Canada’s roster after playing at the 4 Nations. He had a slow start to the season, but he has 17 points in the month of December and has looked like the dominant Bennett of old. Head Coach Jon Cooper elected to go with another OHL alumnus instead, in defensive centerman Anthony Cirelli, whom he knows very well, coaching in Tampa Bay.

Ex OHL players on Team Canada's Men's Olympic Team:

Forwards

Anthony Cirelli - Oshawa Generals/Erie Otters

Bo Horvat - London Knights

Mitch Marner - London Knights

Connor McDavid - Erie Otters

Nick Suzuki - Owen Sound Attack/Guelph Storm

Tom Wilson - Plymouth Whalers

Defensemen

Drew Doughty - Guelph Storm

Thomas Harley - Mississauga Steelheads

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington - Owen Sound Attack

Five of the nine OHL alumni won an OHL Championship: Anthony Cirelli, Bo Horvat, Mitch Marner, Nick Suzuki, and Jordan Binnington. Horvat and Cirelli each won it twice.

