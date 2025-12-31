Nine Ex-OHLers Named To Canada's Men's Olympic Roster

As Canada’s National World Junior team gets set to face off against Finland later on New Year’s Eve for first place in Group B, Hockey Canada announced their Men’s Olympic Team roster for the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics.
Canada is sticking with mostly the same roster that won the 4 Nations Face-Off. Five players from that roster won’t be returning: Sam Bennett, Travis Konecny, Seth Jarvis, Adin Hill, and Samuel Montembeault.
The biggest surprise is the reigning Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, not returning to Canada’s roster after playing at the 4 Nations. He had a slow start to the season, but he has 17 points in the month of December and has looked like the dominant Bennett of old. Head Coach Jon Cooper elected to go with another OHL alumnus instead, in defensive centerman Anthony Cirelli, whom he knows very well, coaching in Tampa Bay.
Forwards
Anthony Cirelli - Oshawa Generals/Erie Otters
Bo Horvat - London Knights
Mitch Marner - London Knights
Connor McDavid - Erie Otters
Nick Suzuki - Owen Sound Attack/Guelph Storm
Tom Wilson - Plymouth Whalers
Defensemen
Drew Doughty - Guelph Storm
Thomas Harley - Mississauga Steelheads
Goaltenders
Jordan Binnington - Owen Sound Attack
Five of the nine OHL alumni won an OHL Championship: Anthony Cirelli, Bo Horvat, Mitch Marner, Nick Suzuki, and Jordan Binnington. Horvat and Cirelli each won it twice.
Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.
Latest OHL News:Flint Firebirds European Forward Commits To NCAA St. Lawrence University Firebirds forward Ihnat Pazii is yet another OHL player who has committed to St. Lawrence University in the NCAA. Kitchener Rangers Defenseman Commits To NCAA St. Lawrence University Kitchener's defensive force, Maxim Dirracolo, lands an NCAA scholarship. Big, physical, and NHL-noticed, he's set for St. Lawrence. New York Islanders Prospect Returns To London The London Knights get back a player from their championship-winning and Memorial Cup-winning roster from last season.