Flint Firebirds European Forward Commits To NCAA St. Lawrence University

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Maxim Dirracolo recently announced his commitment to St. Lawrence University in the NCAA. He will be joined by Flint Firebirds forward Ihnat Pazii.

The recently turned 19-year-old OHL forward has reportedly committed to St. Lawrence University.

Pazii is in his third OHL season. After two and a quarter seasons with the North Bay Battalion, the Firebirds acquired him in late November in a deal that sent Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Kaden Pitre to North Bay. The report was that both Pazii and Pitre had requested a change-of-scenery from their respective teams.

Pazii is one of three import players on the Firebirds’ roster. Slovenian defenseman Urban Podrekar and Latvian defenseman Darels Uljanskis, who is currently representing Team Latvia at the 2026 World Junior Championship, are the other two.

The native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Pazii had an injury-riddled season last year, skating in only 38 games. He was playing top six minutes with North Bay and excelling before getting traded. The production has come for the 5-foot-9 forward (three goals, four points in 14 games), but Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache trusts him in their top six forward corps.

Recently playing alongside Alex Kostov and Christopher Thibodeau, his speed off the rush meshes well with Thibodeau, as the two of them work quickly with one another while Kostov finds the quiet ice.

Pazii is now the fifth OHL player to commit to St. Lawrence University, joining Dirracolo, Luke Posthumus, Jordan Charron, and Trenten Bennett. All five players are expected to join the Saints for next season, but as we know, NCAA commitments can change in a heartbeat.

