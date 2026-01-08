San Jose Sharks’ Historic Pick Haoxi Wang Traded To IceDogs For Artem Frolov & Picks

The Oshawa Generals sold their captain Ben Danford and fellow defenseman Zackary Sandhu to the Brantford Bulldogs back in October. Danford had mentioned when speaking to the media at Team Canada’s World Junior training camp that he had spoken with Oshawa’s management about a possible trade at some point during the season.

I’m sure that same conversation was had with San Jose Sharks defense prospect Haoxi Wang, who now finds himself packing his bags, heading close to the border.

The Niagara IceDogs have announced that they have acquired the towering 6-foot-5 blueliner Wang. Below are the full trade details.

Niagara IceDogs Receive:

LHD, Haoxi Wang (2007) - 28GP, 2G, 11A, 13PTS

Oshawa Generals Receive:

LHD, Artem Frolov (2007) - 38GP, 4A, 4PTS

2029 3rd round pick (FLNT)

2026 4th round pick

2027 6th round pick (FLNT)

Wang made history as the highest Chinese-born player ever drafted in the NHL when the Sharks selected him on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft. With his name being the first called in the second round, he exemplified determination and aspiration, paving the way for future generations.

The Generals drafted him 83rd overall in the fifth round back in 2023. He would’ve gone much higher in the draft if it weren’t for his NCAA commitment to Boston University. However, when the rule changes came into effect, all eyes turned to Wang, waiting to see if he would make the move from the OJHL to the OHL.

Wang joined the Gens in December, boosting his draft stock from then on out.

“There are no words to describe how much this organization has meant to me. I am beyond grateful for everything from top to bottom. I have made friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Wang.

As mentioned when the IceDogs acquired Kitchener defenseman Jakub Chromiak, there was a glaring offensive hole on Niagara’s blueline. Before the addition of the overage Slovak rearguard, no defenseman on the IceDogs had double digits in points (Grayson Tiller just hit 10 Wednesday night).

Although Wang’s point totals this season (13 in 28 games) don’t reflect a high–end offensive add, there’s a lot more to give in his game, and the points will come when he’s passing the puck to Ryan Roobroeck and Riley Patterson.

“Frolov has been nothing but great for us, but obviously, we have to give up a good player to get a really good player, and adding Wang to our blue line with Chromiak gives us a real good push moving forward for the playoffs,” said Niagara IceDogs General Manager Frank Evola.

Oshawa wanted to ensure they got a return for their 2007-born blueliner, who may be bound for the NCAA next season. The return they got is nowhere as large as it was for Danford and Sandhu, but acquiring assets and a 2007-born defenseman in Frolov, who can stick around for the next 1-2 years, is better than nothing.

