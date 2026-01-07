The Odd Man Out: Kitchener Traded Jakub Chromiak To Niagara To Solve Overage Dilemma

When the Belleville Senators of the AHL loaned back defenseman Matthew Andonovski to the Kitchener Rangers, it created an overage dilemma for the organization.

The organization had recently acquired overage forward Dylan Edwards from the Erie Otters. That acquisition put the Rangers at the three-player OA limit. With Andonovski back in the fray, GM Mike McKenzie had to decide: trade the blueliner who was just loaned back to you? Or move the other overage defenseman on the roster, Jakub Chromiak?

That decision was made on Tuesday.

The Niagara IceDogs have swooped in and taken advantage of Kitchener’s OA problem, sending a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick (Peterborough) for the right-shot Chromiak.

Chromiak joined the Rangers last season. He previously had spent the first two years of his OHL career with the Sudbury Wolves and Kingston Frontenacs. He had become a crucial piece to Kitchener’s blueline, using his effortless skating to transition pucks up ice on breakouts and add an offensive touch from the point.

It was clear that McKenzie did not want to make this move, but his hand was forced.

“This is an extremely tough decision and one of the hardest I have ever had to make as General Manager of the Rangers. Jakub is one of the best kids we have ever had here and the ultimate professional and team guy. We will miss him immensely and wish him the best of luck in Niagara,” said McKenzie.

Though McKenzie had a hard time pulling the trigger on this deal, this deal gives the team two more high draft picks they can use to make another move to strengthen their squad before Friday’s trade deadline.

Niagara's blueline lacks an offensive-minded defenseman. Grayson Tiller leads all IceDogs defensemen in points with just 9, which is the lowest among defense team leaders in the OHL. Needless to say, Chromiak’s presence will be very welcoming for Niagara.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Barrie Colts Make Their Move In The East; Acquire Steelheads Leaders Zebeski, Von Richter

The Barrie Colts acquire Brampton's captain and top-pairing defenseman, bolstering their offense and blueline, as they aim for redemption from last year.

A Record Interrupted: Why Sebastien Gervais’ Move To North Bay Is A Trade Deadline Surprise

A player nearing a franchise record, Sebastien Gervais, has been dealt by the Saginaw Spirit to North Bay along with defenseman Hayden Barch.

Reunited In Kingston: Tomas Pobezal's World Juniors Teammate Alex Misiak Acquired By The Frontenacs

World Juniors linemates Tomas Pobezal and Alex Misiak reunite in Kingston, bringing speed and skill to boost the Frontenacs' offense.