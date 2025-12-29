Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata Named New Niagara IceDogs Captain

Niagara IceDogs GM Frank Evola made the difficult decision of trading away his captain, Kevin He, to the Flint Firebirds. Still, when you can get two second and three third-round picks back for a player, well, it’s hard not to pull the trigger on that.

As the holiday trade freeze lifted in the OHL on Sunday, Dec. 28, three trades went down. Niagara’s deal with the Firebirds was the biggest, and the departure left the IceDogs without a captain.

However, it didn’t take long for the organization to announce He’s replacement. Shortly after the trade announcement was made, the IceDogs named Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Czata as the team’s 20th captain in franchise history.

“He’s always led by actions, the way he plays the game, 200-foot, all three zones, on the right side of pucks. He’s professional and has an identity and plays to a player that will translate at the next level,” said Niagara Head Coach Krys Barch via The Dog Pound Podcast on his new captain.

Czata was drafted fifth overall by Niagara in the 2023 draft, the same year they took Ryan Roobroeck second overall. Last summer, during the NHL Draft, the Niagara centerman heard his name called early on, taken 56th overall in the second round by the Lightning. He was Tampa Bay’s first pick of the draft.

Czata is a prototypical Lightning-style prospect. He’s a workhorse who battles every shift, with the ability to increase the tempo and physicality of a game. He may not be the most skilled or have the flashy hands of a former top-five pick, but his style of play is one you win tight hockey games with. There’s a bit of Anthony Cirelli in Czata.

Czata kept it nonchalant in his post-game presser after Niagara’s win, stating that while he now has the “C” on his chest, he isn’t going to change the way he plays or conducts himself.

The IceDogs faced off against the Brampton Steelheads on Sunday, where their brand new captain found the back of the net midway through the second period.

