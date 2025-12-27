2026 World Juniors Top Performers On Day 1 From The OHL

Day 1 of the 2026 World Juniors is officially in the books. Sweden and Slovakia opened the tournament up in Minnesota, where the Swedes had a scare, scraping out a 3-2 win over the pesky Slovaks.

The second game of the day was between Finland and Denmark. The Fins had full control against the Danes after 40 minutes, leading 6-1. Denmark's Anton Linde added a goal in the third period, but Finland skated away with a 6-2 win.

The host Americans took on Germany in their tournament-opener. It was an interesting game. USA outplayed the Germans, and their speed was no match for them, but a few lazy first passes on their breakouts directly caused two of Germany's goals. Although they won 6-3, Head Coach Bill Motzko can not be happy with how a few of those goals against transpired.

Canada got their redemption against Czechia, defeating them 7-5 to end Day 1. It was a wild, back-and-forth contest between the two countries. Canada was led by current and former OHL talent.

OHL Top Performers

Canada vs. Czechia

Everyone had Canada versus Czechia circled on the schedule as the game to watch on Boxing Day. A quarterfinals rematch from last year's tournament, and this game did not disappoint.

Soo Greyhounds captain Brady Martin started the season in the NHL with the Nashville Predators. When he was loaned back to the OHL, you knew he was going to play a big role for Canada at this tournament. Martin has something special going on with Michael Hage and Gavin McKenna. Those three connected on Canada's opening goal of the tournament, with the OHL star forward doing the honors.

Later in the period, after the Czechs had tied it up, Brantford's Ben Danford led the play up ice, bumping the puck to Martin on the right wing, who then found his linemate Hage in the high slot for a beautiful goal.

Canada trailed 3-2 in the second period when Kitchener defenseman Cameron Reid set up his defense partner, former OHL Defenseman of the Year, Zayne Parekh, to tie the game up heading into the third. Parekh added another in the third, showing that he probably should've been on Canada's roster at last year's tournament.

Brantford Bulldogs star forward Adam Benak had two primary assists on Czechia's first two goals in the tournament. He was also robbed early in the first period. Adam Jiricek didn't record a point, but he was a shot-blocking, hitting machine all night for his country.

Sweden vs. Slovakia

Kingston Frontenacs' Tomas Pobezal was buzzing around the ice for Slovakia in his opening game. He took an undisciplined cross-checking call (ref probably could've let it go) in the second period, which Sweden capitalized on. However, he made up for it later in the period. After ringing one off the left post, Pobezal got another try and rifled a perfect wrister top right for Slovakia's first goal of the tournament. He led all Slovak players in shots with six

His teammate and fellow OHL forward for the Erie Otters, Alex Misiak, also had a strong game, using his speed in transition to push defenders back. He had the lone assist on Pobezal's power play marker, and his 17:36 TOI was the third-most amongst forwards.

Denmark vs. Finland

Oshawa Generals' Onni Kalto earned a spot on Finland's fourth line to start the tournament, and he had his country's second goal. However, his performance was outdone by Ottawa 67's forward Jasper Kuhta.

Kuhta recorded a team-high three points, all coming as primary assists. He skated on the team's third line with Roope Vesterinen and Leo Tuuva. That line combined for two goals and five assists against Denmark. Assistant captain for the Fins, and Barrie Colts forward Emil Hemming was held without a point, recording four shots and 18:07 TOI.

Germany vs. USA

Team USA has only two OHL players on its roster: Chase Reid and A.J. Spellacy. Both factored in on the scoresheet in their win over the Germans.

Reid has displayed his impressive offensive acumen at the OHL level for the Soo Greyhounds. He is a projected top ten pick for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, and some scouts consider him the best available defenseman. In the first period, he jumped on a rolling puck coming through the high slot, squeaking his shot past the netminder for his first of the tournament.

Spellacy starts the tournament on the fourth line, where you'd expect the speedy, physical forward to be. He's not really known for his production. He has never put up gaudy numbers in the OHL with the Spitfires. Instead, he plays an efficient and highly effective checking style. But it must have felt nice to record two assists in his tournament-opening game.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Redemption On Boxing Day: Brady Martin & Zayne Parekh Fuel Canada’s Wild Win Over Rival Czechia

Current OHL talent and former OHL talent were on full display for Canada in their tournament-opening victory on Boxing Day against Czechia.

"I Want To Be The Backbone": Carter George Ready To Lead Canada To World Junior Gold

Carter George embraces the pressure, aiming to be Canada's unbreakable force between the pipes and earning redemption on American soil.

Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford: ‘So Reliable’ — Canada’s Stars Praise Their Prototypical Shutdown Specialist

Stars laud Ben Danford's gritty shutdown play. His relentless shot-blocking and defensive intensity earn praise, making him Canada's prototypical defensive specialist for this year's World Juniors.