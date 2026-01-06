Reunited In Kingston: Tomas Pobezal's World Juniors Teammate Alex Misiak Acquired By The Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs have reunited the Slovak duo of Tomas Pobezal and Alex Misiak. When the two return to the OHL from their World Juniors experience representing their country, Slovakia, they will return as teammates.

Kingston announced on Monday that they have acquired the Misiak from the Erie Otters in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick (Saginaw) and a 2029 third-round pick.

There were reports that Misiak had requested a trade out of Erie and wanted to be moved to Kingston to play with his countryman. The younger brother of Otters alumni, Martin Misiak, has recorded six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 31 games during his first season in the OHL.

Pobezal and Misiak were linemates together for Slovakia. Both bring speed and creativity off the rush that will give Kingston an offensive boost, which they need after trading away two of their stars: Jacob Battaglia and Tyler Hopkins.

“Alex will be an excellent addition to our roster. He is a player we followed closely throughout his import draft year. He brings both skill and physicality to our team. Alex will be eligible next season as well, so we look forward to having him in our lineup both now and in the future,” said Frontenacs GM Kory Cooper.

Acquiring two third-round draft picks for Misiak is tidy work by Erie Otters GM Dave Brown. The Otters have now traded away four players this season: Dylan Edwards, Wesley Royston, Tyler Challenger, and now Alex Misiak.

It will be interesting to see if both Pobezal and Misiak decide to return after this season, particularly Pobezal. He would occupy both an import spot and an overage spot on Kingston’s roster for next season. However, if Pobezal does choose to return for an overage season, I think it’s a safe bet that Misiak will return as well.

“We were able to watch Alex and Tomas play together at the World Juniors. It will be exciting to watch them continue to build that chemistry in Kingston. Having Tomas in the room will help ease the transition for Alex as he adjusts to his new team and city,” Cooper continued.

