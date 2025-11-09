U17 World Hockey Challenge Ends: OHL Players Earn Gold And Silver In All-Canadian Final

It’s back-to-back years that the U17 World Hockey Challenge finished with an all-Canadian matchup between Canada Red versus Canada White.

Canada Red advanced to the finals after defeating Czechia 4-1 in the semifinals. North Bay 2025 first-rounder Camryn Warren led the way amongst the OHL representatives on the team with two primary assists in the victory. Canada White’s matchup was quite possibly the game of the tournament, in a thrilling semifinal game against their rivals, the USA.

It was a back-and-forth contest all game long. OHL rookies Aleks Kulemin and Kaden McGregor got the home nation up 2-0 in the first, but it was nothing more than an offensive onslaught from then on. USA and Canada White combined for six goals in 10:13 in the second period. Trailing 7-6 late in the third period, Sarnia Sting’s fourth overall pick from 2025, Brenner Lammens, scored the game-tying goal for Canada White, assisted by London Knights defense prospect Cooper McAslan.

Overtime was solved by the dynamic Regina Pats duo, with Maddox Schultz setting up his buddy Liam Pue, sending Canada White to the gold medal game on Saturday.

The gold medal match featured 17 OHL players. Flint Firebirds' eighth overall pick in 2025, Charlie Murata, had a terrific tournament-opening game, recording four points. He got the party started for Canada Red, putting them up 1-0. However, less than two minutes later, a couple of other OHL rookies, Brock Chitaroni and Kaden McGregor, tied the game up for Canada White.

Canada Red’s Loik Gariepy and Mirco Dufour each scored to put their squad up 3-1 before the end of the opening frame. Windsor Spitfires’ 2025 first-rounder, John McLaughlin, assisted on both goals, which were the first points of the tournament for the young forward.

OHL rookies hit the scoresheet in the middle frame for both Canadian squads. Canada Red’s Ryerson Edgar put his team up 4-1, but the OHL’s most recent first overall pick, Kaden McGregor, brought Canada White back within two later in the period.

The ‘next’ phenom, Maddox Schultz, scored to bring Canada White within one, but Canada Red did not break, hanging on and scoring two empty netters, winning the gold medal match 6-3.

Camryn Warren scored the first empty netter for his fourth of the tournament, tying Charlie Murata for the most goals (4) at the event amongst OHL players. Murata did take home the most points amongst OHLers with 10 points.

Below are the OHL gold medal winners from Canada Red, along with their tournament statistics:

F, Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds) - 4G, 6A, 10PTS

F, Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion) - 4G, 3A, 7PTS

F, Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs) - 1G, 2A, 3PTS

F, Max Delisle (Owen Sound Attack) - 1G, 1A, 2PTS

F, Johnny McLaughlin (Windsor Spitfires) - 2A, 2PTS

RHD, Peter Green (Brampton Steelheads) - 2A, 2PTS

Below are the OHL silver medal winners from Canada White, along with their tournament statistics:

F, Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67’s) - 3G, 3A, 6PTS

F, Kaden McGregor (Peterborough Petes) - 2G, 3A, 5PTS

F, Brenner Lammens (Sarnia Sting) - 2G, 3A, 5PTS

F, Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs - 2G, 2A, 4PTS

F, Sam Roberts (Oshawa Generals) - 2G, 2A, 4PTS

LHD, Matthew Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs) - 1G, 3A, 4PTS

LHD, Alex Forrest (Kitchener Rangers) - 3A, 3PTS

F, Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm) - 1G, 1A, 2PTS

RHD, Kaden Aucoin (Sarnia Sting) - 2A, 2PTS

RHD, Cooper McAslan (London Knights) - 1A, 1PT

F, Ryan Hanrahan (Saginaw Spirit) - 4GP, 0PTS

