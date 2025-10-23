Firebirds Forward Nathan Aspinall Inks ELC With New York Rangers

We recently wrote an article highlighting the goal-scoring surge of 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan Charron and how he may force the Pittsburgh Penguins into offering him an entry-level contract.

Well, one team in the Metropolitan Division has signed its fifth-round pick.

On Thursday, the New York Rangers announced that they have signed Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall to a three-year entry-level contract. He was drafted 159th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Aspinall, 19, is now in his fourth OHL season. He has collected a total of 95 points (42 goals, 53 assists) in 162 games, and posted a career-high last season in points with 47. Standing tall at 6-foot-7, he’s always around the net front utilizing his size, but he’s proven to be a very adept playmaker with a soft touch on the puck.

A native of Markham, Ontario, Aspinall played for the Markham Waxers in his OHL draft season, a team that featured Ottawa 67’s defenseman Frankie Marrelli and Oshawa Generals forward Owen Griffin, who was playing as an underager.

The towering forward led his Waxers team in points with 10 (3 goals, 7 assists) and a berth into the quarterfinals. Sadly, they lost to Zayne Parekh and Liam Greentree’s Markham Majors in the quarterfinals.

Despite the disappointing end to his minor hockey career, Aspinall was drafted high in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The Firebirds took him in the second round, 33rd overall. Through six games to start his 2025-26 campaign, Aspinall leads his Flint team in goals (6) and points (10).

With 6-foot-9 Matt Rempe and 6-foot-7 Adam Edstrom patrolling on the team’s fourth line, the Rangers clearly have an appetite for size in their depth forwards. Can you imagine a line of Rempe, Edstrom, and Aspinall? Their combined wingspans would stretch across the entire width of the ice.

