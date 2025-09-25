2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 2)

This week of QMJHL's action is set to kick off with a lone match between the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and the Quebec Remparts at 7 PM EDT, Before then, here's how we see the QMJHL shaping around.

Starting off the season, we are opening with two tiers, signifying the top and bottom teams, as the season will progress, more tiers will be added as the league will fall in place.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (2-0-0)

2. Shawinigan Cataractes (1-0-1)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (1-1-0)

4. Newfoundland Regiment (2-0-0)

5. Moncton Wildcats (0-1-1)

6. Cape Breton Eagles (1-1-0)

7. Quebec Remparts (0-2-0)

8. Charlottetown Islanders (1-0-1)

9. Sherbrooke Phoenix (2-0-0)

Tier Two - Pretenders

10. Val-d'Or Foreurs (0-2-0)

11. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (1-0-1)

12. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-2-0)

13. Rimouski Océanic (2-0-0)

14. Saint John Sea Dogs (1-1-0)

15. Halifax Mooseheads (1-1-0)

16. Victoriaville Tigres (1-1-0)

17. Gatineau Olympiques (1-1-0)

18. Drummondville Voltigeurs (1-1-0)

