Saguenéens Acquire Overage Defender Daigle From Eagles

Just one day after trading import forward Korney Korneyev to Victoriaville, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens remain busy on the trade market, acquiring overage blueliner Xavier Daigle from the Cape Breton Eagles in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick.

In a corresponding move, Chicoutimi released forward Connor Haynes in order to open the team's third overager spot.

Daigle, 20, held the Eagles franchise record for most consecutive games played (207), posting 73 (15+58) points across his tenure in Cape Breton.

This move was needed for Cape Breton, who had four overagers on the roster ahead of the move. They'll continue this season with Felix Hamel, Lewis Gendron and Lucas Romeo as their three 2005-born players.

Meanwhile, Daigle will add to Chicoutimi's already strong defensive corps alongside Nashville Predators draft pick Alex Huang, Alexandre Desmarais and fellow overager Peteris Bulans creating the a solid top four group.

Daigle does not yet have any NCAA or USports commitments for 2026-27.

