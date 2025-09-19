Regiment Broadcaster Learns His Mom Wins 50/50 Jackpot

It was a special day for all involved with the Newfoundland Regiment, as the newest QMJHL franchise won its home opener with a thrilling 7-5 victory over the defending champion Moncton Wildcats.

But for 17-year-old broadcaster Seth Hyde, the day managed to be even more special, as his mom took home the $37,000 50/50 jackpot.

Hyde was able to share this moment caught in the broadcast booth with co-commentator Brian Rogers.

At just 17, the Newfoundland broadcaster is definitely the youngest in the league, being younger than a majority of the teenagers taking the ice.

Hyde will be back in the booth tonight as the Regiment and Wildcats battle in the second leg of their back-to-back to open the season.

