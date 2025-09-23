Islanders Winger Campbell Scores NCAA Commitment

Charlottetown Islanders forward Ross Campbell has announced his commitment to the NCAA's University of Maine Black Bears for the 2027-28 season.

Campbell, 19, is starting his fourth season in Charlottetown after being a fourth-round pick in the 2022 QMJHL draft.

The Souris, P.E.I., native has seen his scoring increase incrementally across his three full QMJHL seasons thus far, reaching over a point-per-game last year with 58 (22+36) in 52 games. This season, he's recorded two assists in two games so far.

Waiting until 2027-28 to go to school allows Campbell to complete both this season as well as his overage season in the QMJHL before heading down south.

Campbell has started this year off as the top line right winger on Charlottetown on a line with Tyler Peddle and Matthew Butler on opening weekend, as the Islanders collected three of a possible four points.

