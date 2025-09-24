Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University

Fresh off of a camp with the Detroit Red Wings, Halifax Mooseheads star forward Liam Kilfoil has inked a commitment to the Northeastern Huskies for the 2026-27 season.

Kilfoil, 18, is coming off of a 46-point season (21+25) in his second season in the QMJHL and with Halifax.

The Quispamsis, NB native has thrice represented Canada internationally, at the U-17s, Hlinka-Gretzky and the U-18s, however he found himself omitted from the 2025 NHL draft in June.

Kilfoil is expected to remain a big piece for the Mooseheads this season as he and the team are both poised to take a step. Kilfoil very well could re-emerge on the radar of NHL scouts given continued progression in his game and the longer NCAA runway.

