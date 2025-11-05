2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 8)

Week seven of QMJHL action kicks off with twp games tonight:

Val-d'Or at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST

Here's how the league is shaping up after seven weeks.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (11-4-2)

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (9-2-3)

3. Charlottetown Islanders (11-4-4)

4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10-3-3)

Tier Two - Pretenders

5. Newfoundland Regiment (9-6-1)

6. Halifax Mooseheads (10-5-1)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (9-5-1)

8. Drummondville Voltigeurs (9-4-2)

9. Gatineau Olympiques (9-8-0)

10. Moncton Wildcats (7-4-2)

11. Shawinigan Cataractes (6-3-3)

12. Val-d'Or Foreurs (7-6-3)

Tier Three - Hopefuls

13. Rimouski Océanic (7-7-1)

14. Saint John Sea Dogs (7-7-`1)

15. Victoriaville Tigres (6-7-2)

16, Quebec Remparts (6-9-1)

17. Cape Breton Eagles (4-7-4)

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2-10-4)

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State

QMJHL Signings Update November 1st, 2025

Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

Four QMJHL Skaters Named To Team CHL For CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

Huskies Blueliner Duguay Steps Away From Hockey

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.