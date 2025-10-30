Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

Despite leaving the team last week while his agent Allan Walsh posted he'd be heading to the USHL, Chicoutimi Saguenéens star Nathan Lecompte returned to the team on Thursday.

Lecompte said in a press conference he needed a period of reflection, but is back with good intentions for the rest of the season.

Regarding the USHL links, the forward said he "doesn't control what his agent says," while Saguenéens GM Yanick Jean said no USHL team requested Lecompte's release.

The Sags went 1-0-1 without Lecompte in the lineup, but are surely happy to see their top-line centre back for the rest of the year.

The Chateauguay, Que. native has recorded one goal and 11 assists in 10 games thus far this season, and put up 49 (14+35) points in 56 games last year.

Once he returns to the lineup, it should be expected Lecompte regains his spot as the team's first line centre as Chicoutimi look to go on a deep playoff run this season.

Lecompte is committed to the NCAA's Northeastern Huskies for the 2026-27 campaign.

