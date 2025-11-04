Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Nathan Leek arrived to the Charlottetown Islanders hoping for a second chance. The once 11th overall pick in the OHL's U18 priority draft by the Peterborough Petes couldn't stick, and had bounced around to the AJHL and OJHL.

Since then, any inch he's been given he's turned it into a mile, and that has led the overage forward to land a commitment to Ferris State University for 2026-27.

Leek, 20, has 18 points (11+7) over his first 19 games this season. Since joining the QMJHL, Leek has amassed 57 points (29+28) over 79 games, all with the Islanders.

