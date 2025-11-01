QMJHL Signings Update November 1st, 2025

Over the past week, QMJHL squads have continued to add pieces to fill out their rosters. Below are the six signings who've recently inked deals in the league.

Kieran Litterick (Baie-Comeau)

Kieran Litterick signed with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on the 24th of October from the OJHL's Stouffville Spirit. The 19-year-old centerman had amassed 23 points across 13 games with the squad, scoring eight goals and netting 15 assists.

The Whitby, ON native is a former 32nd overall pick by the Guelph Storm in the U18 Priority draft in 2023, and a former 68th overall pick by the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL, who he dressed for across 17 games last season.

The 6-foot-2 forward has picked up three points (1+2) over his first two QMJHL games with the Drakkar.

Litterick remains eligible for the 2026 NHL draft as a re-entry and does not have any public NCAA or USports commitments as of yet.

Peter Legostaev (Gatineau)

The Gatineau Olympiques went fishing across the Ottawa river, to sign 2026 NHL draft eligible centerman Peter Legostaev to a deal.

Legostaev, 18, had 16 points (11+5) across just eight games with the Brockville Braves of the CCHL, with whom he was named one of the team's alternate captains.

The Ottawa, ON native is a former sixth round draft pick by the Barrie Colts of the OHL, but had never iced in a game with the team.

He does not have any NCAA or USports commitments as of yet.

Carter Fogarty (Drummondville)

2026 NHL draft eligible right winger Carter Fogarty had recently signed with the Drummondville Voltigeurs out of the OJHL's Pickering Panthers. Fogarty, 17, had 29 points (14+15) over just 15 games with the Panthers.

The 5-foot-8 winger went undrafted in the OHL draft, however he attended the Cape Breton Eagles' camp on a try-out basis this summer.

Since joining the Voltigeurs earlier this week, he's dressed in two games, netting his first career QMJHL point, an assist, in his first game.

He does not have any NCAA or USports commitments as of yet.

Joseph Cadorin (Baie-Comeau)

Fogarty isn't the only Pickering Panther to jump ship to the QMJHL as his teammate Joseph Cadorin has signed with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Cadorin, 18, had 26 points (9+17) over 14 games with the Panthers this season as one of the team's alternate captains.

The 5-foot-11 left winger is a former fourth overall pick by the OHL's Peterborough Petes in the 2023 OHL draft. The Kleinburg, ON native went on to dress in 56 games with the Petes over two seasons, netting just two points (1+1).

Cadorin has yet to dress for the Drakkar.

He's remains eligible for the 2026 NHL draft as a re-entry candidate and has no NCAA or USports commitments as of yet.

Ludovic Frechette (Shawinigan)

The Shawinigan Cataracters have put pen to paper with 2027 NHL draft eligible right-shot blueliner Ludovic Frechette. Frechette, 16, has 18 points (7+11) through his first 16 games with the Magog Cantonniers of the Quebec U18 AAA league.

Frechette is a former 12th round pick by the Rimouski Océanic in the 2024 QMJHL draft.

Ludovic had recently tried out with the Quebec Remparts this summer, meanwhile his twin brother William, also a former Océanic draft pick, had tried out with the Cataractes.

Frechette will remain with the Cantonniers for the season, however will be available for the Cataractes on a recall basis.

Nathan Marineau (Rouyn-Noranda)

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies have inked 2027 NHL draft eligible left-shot defenseman Nathan Marineau to a contract.

Marineau, 16, had netted nine points (2+7) over 16 games with the Saint-Eustache Vikings of the Quebec U18 AAA league.

Marineau had recently been passed over in the QMJHL draft. He is expected to remain in U18 AAA for the season, but will be available for a potential call-up.

