Huskies Blueliner Duguay Steps Away From Hockey

Just seven games into his second season for Rouyn-Noranda, Elliott Duguay has decided to leave hockey behind.

The Huskies announced in a press release the 18-year-old would be stepping away from the sport to return home and pursue new projects.

Duguay joined Rouyn-Noranda in late-November 2024 from Mount St. Charles Academy in the U.S. after being made an 11th round pick in the 2023 QMJHL draft by the Huskies.

The Trois-Rivières native suited up in 25 regular season and six playoff games last season, recording six assists total. This year, he played in seven games, not registering a point.

Rouyn-Noranda currently sit second in the Western conference with an 8-3-3 record, but will now have a hole in their defensive depth.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Drakkar's Overager Gendron Leaves Team

Overager Simard Takes Leave Of Absense From Remparts

Saguenéens Leading Scorer Lecompte Leaves Team, Returns Home

Cataractes Add Former OHL Blueliner Ben Radley

Saguenéens Call Up American Forward Owen McHale For Two Weeks

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.