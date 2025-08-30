One season removed from the 2024 QMJHL draft and all but two of the 20 picks have iced in QMJHL game.

Top 2026 NHL draft prospect C Tynan Lawrence, who the Chicoutimi Saguenéens selected with the 10th overall pick, opted to play in the USHL, going on to win the league and playoff MVP after a 54-point (25+29) season—the best among his class.

As for the other, Saint John Sea Dogs 19th overall pick D Cameron Chartrand was playing prep school all of last season and waited until season's end before signing his contract. He's since represented Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament, winning bronze.

The 2025 QMJHL draft has seen a major shift, with numerous players getting cut in training camp.

Forwards Phenwick MacLean (8th overall, NFL), Frederic Bergeron (15th overall, SHA) and Olivier Charron (16th overall, CBE) are the newest cuts, marking, now, nine first rounders or half of the first round, who will begin the season absent from a QMJHL lineup.

MacLean, 16, has been confirmed to join Upper Canada College this season, meanwhile it is still unclear where Charron and Bergeron, both also 16, will start this season.

Below is a list of the nine players who will begin the 2025-26 season outside of a QMJHL starting lineup.

8. F Phenwick MacLean (Newfoundland)

9. F James Scantlebury (Quebec)*

10. F Nolann Heroux (Saint John)

13. D Clement Landry (Gatineau)

14. F Olivier Charron (Cape Breton)

15. F Frederic Bergeron (Shawinigan)

16. F Emrick Nolette-Robidoux (Sherbrooke)

17. F Carter Meyer (Quebec)*

18. F Jayden Pominville (Rouyn-Noranda)

*Did not attend camp

Less players starting in the QMJHL this season seems to indicate a raised league quality level as more players have moved to the league since the November 2024 ruling permitting players to retain NCAA eligibility after playing major junior hockey.

