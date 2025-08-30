Ahead of his third QMJHL season, Saint John Sea Dogs right-shot defenseman and 2026 NHL draft prospect Olivier Duhamel has secured a landing spot at season's end, committing to the NCAA's Clarkson Golden Knights for 2026-27.

Duhamel, 17, tallied nine points (4+5) through 39 games with the Sea Dogs last season.

The Longueuil, QC native is a former 33rd overall pick by Saint John in the 2023 QMJHL Draft. As of right now, the blueliner has amassed just nine points over 59 games and is likely slotted as the team's RD3 behind Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Everett Baldwin and fellow 2026 NHL draft eligible Cameron Chartrand, who recently represented Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky.

