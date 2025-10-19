2026 NHL Draft Prospect Netminder Proulx Commits To Clarkson

After setting a Quebec U18 AAA record last year with a 1.49 goals against average, Antoine Proulx's 2026 draft campaign has had a bit more of a rocky start as he's amassed just an .878 save percentage over his first five games.

However, the ex-Team Canada U17 netminder has caught some attention already, as he's inked a commitment to Clarkson University starting for 2026-27.

His .872 save percentage might be lackluster compared to the rest of the league, but he's squarely ahead fellow creasemates Chase Anderson (.855 over five games), who attended Washington Capitals camp this summer and the Montreal Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags (.804 over three games).

Standing at just 5-foot-11, size will be a major hurdle to overcome for the young netminder when it comes to the potential to transition smoothly to the pros, however Clarkson at least is confident that the St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC native will be able to at least put it all together for the NCAA level by as soon as next fall.

