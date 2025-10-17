Baie-Comeau Deals Overager Plourde To Val-d'Or Amid 11 Game Winless Streak

As the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have fallen completely off the map, the team seems to be moving into a full-blown rebuild with the Louis-Charles Plourde being the first piece to fall.

The Drakkar have dealt the overager today to the Val-d'Or Foreurs in exchange for two picks, a second round pick in 2027 and a third rounder in 2026.

Plourde, 20, was the team's leading point scorer with eight points through eight games, seven of which assists.

Drafted as a re-entry candidate to the Drakkar in 2022, it took two seasons before Plourde became a key piece, netting a career high 34 goals and 64 points in a full 64-game campaign. Thus far in his QMJHL career, the Val-des-Sources, QC native has 117 points over 187 games.

Plourde lacks any NHL or NCAA affiliation as of yet, but should be a key recruit for collegiate teams for the 2026-27 season.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Voltigeurs Staff Named To CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

8 QMJHL Players Crack Canada World U17 Challenge Rosters

Full 40-Man QMJHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Revealed

Voltigeurs Forward Lafond Announces NCAA Commitment

Ex-Nashville Predators Draft Pick MacKinnon Dealt From Wildcats To Islanders For Picks