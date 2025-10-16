Voltigeurs Staff Named To CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

With the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge coming up at the end of November, the CHL announced the staff for its team earlier today.

On it featured two members of the Drummondville Voltigeurs, head coach Sylvian Favreau and general manager Yanick Lemay.

Favreau will serve as an assistant coach alongside the OHL's Jay McKee, with the WHL's Willie Desjardins serving as the head coach.

Lemay has been selected as the GM for the team, while the athletic therapist and equipment manager roles are all filled by OHL or WHL staff.

Additionally, TSN's Darren Dreger posted on X to expect the full rosters for Team CHL later next week. Currently, just the first three players are known, including Blainville-Boisbriand Armada star Xavier Villeneuve.

This will be the second year of the event, with Team CHL sweeping the Americans last go around. This year, the games will take place in Calgary on Nov. 25, and in Lethbridge on Nov. 26.

