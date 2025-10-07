Voltigeurs Forward Lafond Announces NCAA Commitment

After a hot start to the season, Drummondville Voltigeurs forward Maxime Lafond announced his commitment to the NCAA's Northeastern Huskies.

The 6-foot-5 winger has seven assists in six contests so far this season in what looks like a true breakout season.

Lafond has played recently this season on the second line with Renaud Poulin and Jesse Allecia, helping Drummondville to a 3-1-1-1 record, good for third in the west.

This is the 19-year-old's fourth QMJHL season, but it hasn't been all up for him. Last year, he split time in the BCHL and QJHL to get more minutes, even if he'd been a regular with the Voltigeurs the two years prior.

But this year, it seems like the lower levels have paid off, as Lafond has become much more of an impact player in Drummondville, and has secured his NCAA commitment.

