Full 40-Man QMJHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Revealed

After revealing the original 12 skaters for the QMJHL Top Prospects game last month, the league has finally dropped the official full list.

Goalies

Raphael Courchesne (SNB)

William Lacelle (RIM)

Jan Larys (DRU)

Jacoby Weiner (MON)

Defensemen

Justin Blais (GAT)

Tommy Bleyl (MON)

Cameron Chartrand (SNB)

Benjamin Cosette-Ayotte (VDO)

Biagio Jr. Daniele (NFL)

Alexis Fortin (VDO)

Maddox Labre (VIC)^

Charlie Morrison (QUE)

Michel Myloserdnyy (GAT)

Alexandre Taillefer (QUE)

Xavier Villeneuve (BLB)

Nikita Voyaga (CHA)

Forwards

Louis-Francois Belanger (NFL)

William Bent (HFX)

Rian Chudzinski (MON)

Simon-Xavier Cyr (GAT)

Maddox Dagenais (QUE)

Maxim Dube (GAT)

Florent Houle (SHE)*

Ryan Howard (QUE)

Korney Korneyev (VIC)

Oleg Kulebyakin (HFX)

Nathan Lecompte (CHI)^

Liam Lefebvre (RIM)^

Romain Litalien (CBE)

Zachary Morin (SNB)^

Olivers Murnieks (SNB)

Nikita Ovcharov (QUE)

Emile Ricard (CHI)

Thomas Rousseau (SHE)

Dylan Rozzi (SNB)

Egor Shilov (VIC)

Lars Steiner (ROU)*

Andreas Straka (QUE)

Alexey Vlasov (VIC)

Daniel Walters (HFX)

William Yared (SNB)

