Alexis Michaud Traded To Newfoundland From Baie-Comeau

With under 20 hours to go until the QMJHL's holiday trade period closes, contenders have little time left to add to their rosters.

The Newfoundland Regiment have been one of the more aggressive teams over the past few weeks, and have made another addition Monday, acquiring Alexis Michaud from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Heading back the other way is 6-foot-4 forward Lynden Larsen, Cape Breton's second-round pick in the 2026 QMJHL draft and future considerations. Newfoundland also receives Baie-Comeau's own third-rounder in 2026.

Michaud, 19, has 26 (10+16) points in 35 games this season for the Drakkar. He was acquired by Baie-Comeau from Charlottetown last year for their playoff run, and now gets to have another run in the playoffs with the Regiment.

Larsen, 17, is in his second QMJHL season. He has two goals and two assists in 36 games with the Regiment in 2025-26 in more of a fourth line role, but should get more of an opportunity with Baie-Comeau.

This is yet another departure for the Drakkar in what has been a trade period full of them as they remain the bottom team in the league. There's no team younger than Baie-Comeau now, and they have a ton of picks and young players to build for the next few years, though even next year may be a building year.

It's clear the Regiment front office wants to see a playoff run for their fans in their first season out in St. John's. Between this trade, as well as adding Louis-Antoine Denault in goal and Alexis Mathieu already, they seem fit to make some noise come the post-season.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Saguenéens Acquire Liam Lefebvre From Océanic

Lou Levesque Moved To Voltigeurs In Exchange For Dayton Kitchener

Carolina Hurricanes Top Prospect Ryabkin Reassigned To Charlottetown

Star 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Goalie Lacelle Dealt To Armada In Blockbuster

Océanic Acquire Pair Of Prospects From Eagles