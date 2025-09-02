Buffalo Sabres Prospect Goaltender Meloche Announces NCAA Commitment

After a successful rookie season for Rouyn-Noranda which saw him drafted into the NHL, Samuel Meloche has announced his commitment to the NCAA's Northeastern Huskies.

Meloche posted a .900 save percentage along with a 30-14-6 record in last year's regular season, and followed it up with a 2.06 GAA and .911 save percentage during Rouyn-Noranda's run to the conference final.

The 18-year-old netminder's strong play led to attention from NHL teams, as the Buffalo Sabres drafted him in the fourth round of this summer's NHL entry draft.

Meloche will be expected to continue to take the starter's load for his team this year as the Huskies look to follow up their strong 2024-25 campaign.

