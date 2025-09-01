Star Import Defenseman Besnier Departs Voltigeurs For USHL

After a strong rookie season, overage defenseman Teo Besnier will not return to the Drummondville Voltigeurs for the 2025-26 season, instead landing with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Besnier, 20, put up 28 points (4+24) with the Volts in 2024-25, helping the team remain a top club. The 5-foot-9 French defenseman was the team's 2024 first round import selection at pick #49.

Among Drummondville's other notable overage departures include home-town goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois (.910 through 43 games), 2025 trade deadline acquisitions forward Nathan Baril (137 in 253) and defenseman Samuel Kingsley (39 in 162).

The Briançon, FRA native has yet to secure any NCAA commitment and was never drafted to the NHL.

