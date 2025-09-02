QMJHL Talent Lands On Ryan Kennedy's THN Draft Rankings

As August ends and pre-seasons across the globe are kicking into full swing, draft analysts are preparing their preliminary lists to track top talent across the new season.

The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy released his top 32 rankings for the 2026 NHL draft, one which featured two prominent QMJHL players in the first round.

Lars Steiner of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies came in 25th in Kennedy's eyes. The Swiss-born import talent finished his rookie season with 60 (23+37) points in 57 games for the West division champion Huskies, and will look to take an even bigger share of the offensive load in 2025-26 while likely featuring for Switzerland in this winter's World Juniors.

The other ranked QMJHL talent is Blainville-Boisbrand Armada defender Xavier Villeneuve, who ends up at 27th on Kennedy's list. The 5-foot-10 blueliner is an electrifying offensive player, dominating the scoreboard with 62 (12+50) points in 61 games last season, but one whose small stature raises questions about how he'll be able to defend at the NHL level.

Villeneuve has been ranked as high as a top-15 pick in some rankings, but it's clear this list is more sceptical of the risk of drafting this player. Of note, zero blueliners shorter than 6-foot were drafted in 2025, and in past years names like Seamus Casey, Cole and Lane Hutson have dropped further than expected in their respective draft classes for similar reasons.

Also of note, Tynan Lawrence, whose QMJHL rights are owned by Chicoutimi, is ranked 13th on this list. The centre is expected to continue with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks for the upcoming season.

