Ex-Olympiques Centre Landry Forgoes Overage Season, Signs In Switzerland

Former Gatineau Olympiques centre Lukas Landry will not play his overage season in the QMJHL, signing with Swiss first division side HC Ambrì-Piotta for the 2025-26 season, joining his brother Manix.

Lukas, 20, played the past three seasons in the QMJHL, first with Drummondville before joining Gatineau in 2024-25. He recorded 30 (14+16) points in 64 games last season, serving as an assistant captain with the Olympiques.

In Switzerland, Lukas will reunite with his older brother Manix, who has played with Ambrì-Piotta for the past two seasons. The two played part of the 2022-23 season together in Drummondville after a mid-season trade sent Manix to the Voltigeurs.

The family connections with Ambrì-Piotta don't end there, however, as father Eric Landry played two seasons with the side between 2010 to 2012. The elder Landry played four seasons on other teams in Switzerland in the mid-2000s, around the time when his boys were born.

Because of this, the two spent enough time in the country as youngsters to earn a Swiss players' license, allowing the two to register as domestic players in the league. Since the league allows teams to have just six international players per roster, the ability to play as a domestic player makes it much easier for the Landry brothers to sign in the league, as they aren't battling with older or more experienced players who are expected to be big signings at the top of the lineup.

Ambrì-Piotta finished 10th in the 14-team Swiss NL last season, losing in a playoff qualifier against EHC Kloten.

