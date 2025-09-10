Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Poses With Custom Newfoundland Regiment Jersey

Many in Newfoundland have been salivating at the return of high-level hockey, let alone QMJHL hockey to the island. The St. John's-based Newfoundland Regiment have taken up the mantle of the QMJHL's home on the province starting in 2025-26, returning to the Mary Brown's Centre for the first time since the St. John's Fog Devils last took to the ice in 2008.

While fan jerseys aren't available quite yet, one lucky fan happened to get his hands on a jersey ahead of time.

That fan? Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney who posed with Energy NL CEO Charlene Johnson.

The Prime Minister was in Newfoundland to meet with the company's board of directors and CEO to discuss the future projects on the island as well as discussing the province's energy industry.

Fans will have to wait just a little longer before being able to purchase a jersey of their own, however you can join the team's waiting list to reserve yourself a spot and potentially a jersey.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

2025 First Rounder Justin Carbonneau Signs Entry-Level-Contract With St. Louis Blues

REPORT: CHL To Discontinue Scout Passes For NCAA Coaches

QMJHL Players At NHL Rookie Camps

Ex-Olympiques Defenseman Jordan Signs Pro Deal In Jacksonville

Islanders Add Former OHL Defenseman Daniel Chen