2025 First Rounder Justin Carbonneau Signs Entry-Level-Contract With St. Louis Blues

After being made the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft, Justin Carbonneau has signed his entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, as rookie camp opens.

Carbonneau, 18, put up 46 goals and 89 points in 62 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2024-25, which helped him become a first-round draft choice in the NHL.

Assuming he doesn't make the Blues out of camp, he'll return to the Armada for the upcoming season as the team looks to be a true contender for 2025-26.

Blainville-Boisbriand has really loaded up this summer, headlined by the acquisition of fellow first-round NHL pick Bill Zonnon.

While Carbonneau had already announced that he wouldn't be heading to the NCAA, this contract officially confirms that he'll either be NHL or QMJHL bound this upcoming season.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

REPORT: CHL To Discontinue Scout Passes For NCAA Coaches

QMJHL Players At NHL Rookie Camps

Ex-Olympiques Defenseman Jordan Signs Pro Deal In Jacksonville

Islanders Add Former OHL Defenseman Daniel Chen

Regiment Acquire Overage Import Blueliner Samson From Drakkar