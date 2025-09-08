Islanders Add Former OHL Defenseman Daniel Chen

With the start of the 2025-26 season quickly approaching, the Charlottetown Islanders have added former OHL blueliner Daniel Chen to their roster.

Chen, 19, was officially let go by the Brantford Bulldogs, where he played his last two seasons, on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman put up two goals and 14 points in 102 career OHL games after being selected in the league's U18 draft in 2023.

Chen will add some size and mobility to the Islanders' blueline, and suited up next to Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil in a recent preseason game.

He does not yet have any commitments to the NCAA or USports for 2026-27.

