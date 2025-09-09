Ex-Olympiques Defenseman Jordan Signs Pro Deal In Jacksonville

Taos Jordan may have been late to the party, only joining the QMJHL and the Gatineau Olympiques part-way through his overage season last year, but he made an immediate impact.

As NCAA commitments were handed out to many of his peers, it became clear that Jordan likely wasn't going down the collegiate route as he'd have likely signed on with a team by now. Instead, his decision was made as he has signed on to play pro with the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen for the 2025-26 season.

The six-foot right shot Canadian and Jamaican national put up 34 points (9+25) after joining the team from the OHL's Owen Sound Attack, for fifth in points and second among defensemen on the Olympiques.

Before joining the Olympiques, Jordan suited up in 191 OHL games, putting up 51 points (7+44), all with the Owen Sound Attack, who drafted him in the 12th round in 2021.

